Uber driver crashes into, kills pedestrian on Highway 101
November 11, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An Uber driver struck and killed a male who was walking on Highway 101 in the Goleta area early Friday morning.
Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a person hit on northbound Highway 101 between Fairview and Patterson avenues, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Responders pronounced the male pedestrian dead at the scene.
It is unclear why the person was walking on the highway. The CHP is investigating the collision.
Authorities closed northbound Highway 101 in the area for a couple hours following the incident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines