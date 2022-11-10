SLO toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, mother arrested

November 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 30-year-old San Luis Obispo woman was charged on Tuesday for child cruelty in the death of her 3-year-old son who died from a fentanyl overdose in May.

On May 4, Jennifer Mae Niemann called 911 to report her son was unresponsive, turning blue, and not breathing at a home on 1600 block of Mill Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately started life-saving efforts.

The child never regained consciousness.

The SLO County Coroner’s Office determined the child died from a fatal level of fentanyl.

Over the following months, investigators gathered additional information that Niemann’s actions allowed access to fentanyl which directly led to her son’s death.

SLO Police detectives located Niemann in San Diego, where they arrested her on charges of willful cruelty resulting in death, inflicting great bodily injury during the commission of a crime and multiple possession charges.

Officers transported Niemann to the SLO County Jail where she remains with her bail set at $505,000.

