Voters report alleged misconduct by poll workers in San Luis Obispo

November 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

After poll workers at multiple polling places in San Luis Obispo County refused to provide ballots to voters, several voters contacted both the SLO County Clerk Recorder and the FBI regarding the workers’ failures to follow election laws.

Voters are permitted to vote at the polls, and many exchange their mail-in ballots for poll ballots. However, multiple poll workers are telling voters to fill in their mail-in ballots and drop them in the box without the envelope, which disqualifies their votes.

Voters are required to use poll ballots at the polling places, unless they place their mail-in ballot in the envelope provided, which then must be signature approved at the clerk recorder’s office, and will not be counted on election night.

Laura Mordaunt attempted to turn her mail-in ballot and vote at Los Ranchos Elementary School in SLO. The poll workers argued that there was no reason to give her another ballot and told her to fill out the mail-in ballot and drop it in a box without the envelope, which would invalidate her vote.

Mordaunt then called County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano who agreed that mail-in ballots dropped without envelopes at polling places would be disqualified. Cano said she would resolve the issue, Mordaunt said.

“The people who are coming to the polls want their votes counted tonight,” Mordaunt said. “All poll ballots will be counted tonight.”

It is unclear how Cano can remedy the issue. Cano has not responded to questions from CalCoastNews.

“We hope that this problem is resolved and that people who dropped their ballots into the box without an envelope go back to the polling place to seek a resolution,” Mordaunt said. “I want to thank Elaina Cano for addressing this issue promptly.”


derasmus

“Let the games begin”


11/08/2022 1:54 pm
Adam Trask

And so it begins. Because of one bitter politician, Americans are now seeing the bogeyman manipulate their vote in even the most mundane of elections. I’ve been alive now for 76 years and only in the last two, have I ever heard of widespread voter fraud in this nation.


Obviously there have been election issues in the past. In 1960, Richard Nixon could have called foul on the results in West Virginia. Likewise, in 2000, Al Gore could have called foul on the results in Florida. But both men, having some modicum of principles and a love for the U.S. saw that it would tear the country apart if they pursued their claims.


But not Donald Trump. He was quite willing to take the Constitution, voting rights, and the actual process of voting and toss them on the fire for his own self satisfaction.


I believe that civil servants bear an oath when they take office to be unbiased and strict on their enforcement of laws and process. If we have now come to the point that we can’t trust these folks to carry out their jobs in a fair manner, then this nation is lost.


I await the headlines from Arizona where some unfortunate voter ran afoul of the “poll watchers” carrying guns and is shot to death just for following through on their civic duty.


11/08/2022 1:53 pm
20miles

And by the way, Gore did call foul.


11/08/2022 2:25 pm
kettle

Laura Mordaunt You mean this Laura Mordaunt?


“Executive and Technical Director, Laura Mordaunt • techdirector @ rpsloc”


It’s not funny that CCN pretends the SLO County gop Technical Director is a housewife or a retired teacher that just randomly had a issue voting. What other claims and voting bs will follow?


11/08/2022 1:27 pm
commonsenseguy

Attempting to suppress the Conservative votes. The majority of those wanting to vote in this manner are overwhelmingly Republican voters. Don’t tell me these pole workers aren’t aware of this.


11/08/2022 1:03 pm
Adam Trask

Those damn “poles,” they’re always looking to spoil an election. Just look what happened to Lech Walesa.


11/08/2022 1:28 pm
NorthCountyGuy

How election fraud begins. Poll workers must be democrats. Funny how democrats are exempt from the law.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
kettle

Politics 2022, just make stuff up and see what sticks?


11/08/2022 1:28 pm
