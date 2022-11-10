Santa Margarita community drinking water tank vandalized

November 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County disposed of more than 100,000 gallons of Santa Margarita drinking water this week amid concerns that vandals tampered with the water.

On Nov. 7, county staff discovered someone had cut the lock on one of the tanks that provides Santa Margarita water. Staff drained the vandalized tank, while residents were provided water from another tank.

“Because it is unknown whether perpetrators tampered with the water, as a precautionary measure, the tank was taken out of service and is being drained,” according to SLO County. “It held about 100,000 gallons of water at the time of the incident.”

SLO County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the vandalism. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (805) 781-4550.

Loading...