Paso Robles police searching for shooting suspect

November 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers are searching for suspects who were involved in a shooting Wednesday evening.

At about 6:10 p.m., a 911 caller reported shots heard near 80 Cary Street. Officers arrived at the scene, canvassed the area and found six shell casings in the street. It appeared a suspect or suspects fled the scene, as did a possible victim or victims, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and identified two vehicles that were involved in the incident. Police later located one of the vehicles in the 3300 block of Spring Street.

Additionally, detectives served a search warrant at an apartment building and recovered evidence that may be connected to the shooting.

Investigators currently believe no one was injured or struck by gunfire. Police have yet to make any arrests, but there are several persons of interest who are under investigation.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

