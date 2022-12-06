6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California
December 20, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck outside Ferndale in Humboldt County in Northern California Tuesday morning, injuring two people.
The 2:34 a.m. quake also caused significant damage to roads and buildings across Humboldt County, which lies about 200 miles northwest of San Francisco. There have already been dozens of aftershocks, according to the USGS.
Emergency personnel are warning residents to be prepared for additional aftershocks, which are common after significant earthquakes.
