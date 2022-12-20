Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo police seek help capturing thief

December 20, 2022

Thief at Target

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from Target on Monday.

Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman inside the store, where she was wearing a blue face mask, a black shirt and gold pants. She had her dark brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to call the SLO Police Department at (805) 781-7312.


Rambunctious

Mask or no Mask we can see you…. Just a matter of time until you are caught… you had better give the stuff back….


12/20/2022 10:10 am
