San Luis Obispo police seek help capturing thief

December 20, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from Target on Monday.

Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman inside the store, where she was wearing a blue face mask, a black shirt and gold pants. She had her dark brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to call the SLO Police Department at (805) 781-7312.

