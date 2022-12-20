Antisemitic flyers distributed in Santa Barbara

December 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding who delivered a number of antisemitic fliers to residents in the Mesa area of the city. [KSBY]

A sizable Jewish community lives in the Mesa area. Flyers were sent to multiple residents on the first day of Hanukkah.

The fliers were placed in clear plastic sandwich bags. Similar fliers have been showing up in communities throughout the United States.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the flyers or who is distributing them to contact Lt. Baker at (805) 897-3754 or abaker@sbpd.com.

