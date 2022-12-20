Paso Robles elementary school reports cyberbullying incident

December 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The school resource officer at Winifred Pifer Elementary School in Paso Robles reported a cyberbullying incident that occurred last week.

On Dec. 13, a concerned citizen notified Winifred Pifer Elementary School of a SnapChat cyberbullying issue. In addition, a picture of a possible weapon was posted online.

Officer Alex Ellis, the school’s resource officer, open an investigation. He determined the weapon pictured was a BB gun and that no threat was made to the school or any person.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and Ellis are collaborating on

a joint effort to educate students and parents of the dangers of social media use and

cyberbullying.

