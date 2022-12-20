Paso Robles elementary school reports cyberbullying incident
December 19, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The school resource officer at Winifred Pifer Elementary School in Paso Robles reported a cyberbullying incident that occurred last week.
On Dec. 13, a concerned citizen notified Winifred Pifer Elementary School of a SnapChat cyberbullying issue. In addition, a picture of a possible weapon was posted online.
Officer Alex Ellis, the school’s resource officer, open an investigation. He determined the weapon pictured was a BB gun and that no threat was made to the school or any person.
The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and Ellis are collaborating on
a joint effort to educate students and parents of the dangers of social media use and
cyberbullying.
