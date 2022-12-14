Body found near businesses in Atascadero, drug overdose suspected
December 14, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The body of an Atascadero man was discovered Wednesday morning on Morro Road near Highway 101. The man appears to have died from an overdose.
Shortly before 5 a.m., several callers reported an unresponsive man on the ground on Morro Road near two gas stations. Officers and medical personnel arrived at the 6300 block of Morro Road to find the body of a deceased adult male.
Investigators believe the man died from a drug overdose. They are not releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin.
Officer do not suspect foul play or suspicious circumstances.
