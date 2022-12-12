Driver crashes into pole in SLO, knocking out power

December 12, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver crashed into a power pole in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, knocking it down and onto a street close to Highway 101.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported the crash near the intersection of Taft Street and Highway 101 near California Boulevard. The power pole fell onto Taft Street, knocking out power for customers in the area.

Authorities closed the Highway 101 southbound offramp for a couple hours following the crash. PG&E crews arrived at the scene and worked to restore power.

Neither drugs, nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash, police say. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Loading...