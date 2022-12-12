Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal
December 12, 2022
BY KAREN VELIE
A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought.
From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
However, the last three years were the driest on record. Meteorologists find it is too soon to determine if the early rains will ease the county’s severe drought designation.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31. This years totals are well above the average for mid-December, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports. January is typically the wettest month in SLO County.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Dec. 12, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 7.60 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 6.46 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 10.65 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 8.17 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 5.52 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 6.55 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Rocky Butte – 27.34 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 6.19 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 8.30 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 10.31 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon – 4.89 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 7.87 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines