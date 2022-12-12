Storm leaves thousands without power in San Luis Obispo County

December 11, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents are starting their week in the dark. A strong storm system with heavy winds has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the county.

In the Pismo Beach area, at 9:39 on Saturday, 939 PG&E customers lost power. The electric company estimates the power will be restored by about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, 424 PG&E customers in the Oceano area lost power. Power is expected to be back on by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

In Grover Beach, two power outages have left 462 customers without power. One of the outages, which started Saturday evening, is supposed to end by 2:30 a.m. on Monday. PG&E has not yet determined the cause of the other outage or when the power is expected to be restored.

Another three smaller outages are impacting hundreds of residents in San Luis Obispo and rural Cambria. PG&E has not yet determined when the power is expected to be restored in these areas.

