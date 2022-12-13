Fire damages home in Arroyo Grande
December 13, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Arroyo Grande Monday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a house in the 1000 block of Huasna Road. Five Cities firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel.
It is unclear what caused the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
