Fire damages home in Arroyo Grande

December 13, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Arroyo Grande Monday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a house in the 1000 block of Huasna Road. Five Cities firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel.

It is unclear what caused the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

