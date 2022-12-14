Petition ousts Paso Robles School Board member

December 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A petition seeking the removal an appointed Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board trustee was successful.

After 512 signatures were validated, Kenney E. Enney Jr. was removed from the board. The board will now hold a special election at an estimated cost of $493,000 to the school district.

In a 4-2 vote, the district board of trustees selected Enney in October to replace Chris Bausch, who resigned in order to take a seat on the Paso Robles City Council.

Carey Alvord organized the petition drive, after voicing concerns over divisiveness in the district. Several signers condemned Enney on social media for sharing a link that included criticisms of the trans community.

