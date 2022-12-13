Atascadero woman convicted of killing a CHP officer paroled

December 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero woman convicted of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in 2011 was paroled from prison. She spent 12 years of a 15-year to life sentence.

At 23 years old, Kaylee Weisenberg crashed into and killed CHP Officer Bret Oswald while driving on South River Road. The jury concluded that Weisenberg was under the influence of methamphetamine when she crossed a double yellow line and hit Oswald, who was attending to a disabled vehicle.

Members of Officer Oswald’s family including his widow, sister and parents attended the parole hearing by video and strongly objected to her parole. A San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney represented the office at the hearing and voiced a forceful objection to the release of Weisenberg based on the serious nature of the crime and continued danger to the community should she be released.

“I strongly disagree with the Parole Board’s decision to release Kaylee Ann Weisenberg back into the community after serving only 12 years for taking the life of a California Highway Patrolman,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “My office will urge Governor Newsom to review and repeal the Parole Board’s decision in this case.”

At the time of her sentence, individuals convicted of murder received no “good time” credits. Meaning, Weisenberg was required to serve every day of 15 years prior to even being considered for parole. In 2016, Proposition 57 was passed which provides individuals convicted of violent crimes, such a murder, up to a 33% reduction in their sentence. As a result, Weisenberg was granted parole after serving only 12 years for her murder conviction.

The District Attorney will seek a review and reversal of the Parole Board’s decision directly to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

