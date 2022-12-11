Nine outages leave 11,767 SLO County users without power
December 10, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Three large and six moderate outages in San Luis Obispo County have left 11,767 PG&E customers without power on Sunday evening, as strong winds and heavy rains pound the county.
The lights went out in parts of San Luis Obispo to 3,673 PG&E customers at about 6 p.m. Shortly afterwards, 5,534 PG&E customers lost power in Atascadero and in Creston.
At 7:26 p.m., 4,058 PG&E customers in Cayucos and Morro Bay lost power. Smaller outages left portions of Grover Beach, rural Arroyo Grande, San Miguel and Nipomo without power.
PG&E officials point at the weather as the primary reason for the multiple outages.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines