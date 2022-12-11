Nine outages leave 11,767 SLO County users without power

December 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Three large and six moderate outages in San Luis Obispo County have left 11,767 PG&E customers without power on Sunday evening, as strong winds and heavy rains pound the county.

The lights went out in parts of San Luis Obispo to 3,673 PG&E customers at about 6 p.m. Shortly afterwards, 5,534 PG&E customers lost power in Atascadero and in Creston.

At 7:26 p.m., 4,058 PG&E customers in Cayucos and Morro Bay lost power. Smaller outages left portions of Grover Beach, rural Arroyo Grande, San Miguel and Nipomo without power.

PG&E officials point at the weather as the primary reason for the multiple outages.

Loading...