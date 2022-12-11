Paso Robles firefighters rescue man trapped by Salinas River
December 11, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Emergency personnel in Paso Robles rescued a homeless person who was trapped on an island surrounded by the rising water in the Salinas River in Paso Robles on Sunday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m., a 911 caller said they were stranded on an island with rising flood waters. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded with a full rescue response and the utilization of specialized water rescue equipment to assist the person to safety.
The victim was not injured, though in need of warming measures to prevent hypothermia.
Firefighters remind the public that the Salinas Riverbed is extremely hazardous during these heavy rainfall events and that all residents are advised to not enter the riverbed.
