SLO County gas prices near $5 a gallon, find the lowest prices

December 11, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 18 cents during the past week to $5.06, as demand remains low and domestic gasoline stocks grow, according to figures from AAA.

“Like snowflakes, gas prices keep falling as demand remains low,” according to AAA. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week.”

The average price of gas in California fell 23 cents during the past week to $4.55 a gallon.

The national average gas price of gas dropped 14 cents to $3.27 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the forth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.86.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.35 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39 Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.49 KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.55 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.57 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.57 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $4.59 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.59 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.59 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.59

