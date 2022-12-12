Sewage spill at CMC contaminates Chorro Creek
December 11, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Sunday that a large amount of sewage spilled from the California Men’s Colony, with an unknown amount contaminating Chorro Creek.
A large, unknown volume of primary treated sewage was released into Chorro Creek, due to an equipment malfunction caused by the heavy rain. The sewage overflowed from the sewer treatment plant and poured into Chorro Creek from about midnight to 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Health officials advice the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm.
