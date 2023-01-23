Cayucos man accused of holding a woman hostage, abuse

January 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 52-year-old Cayucos man is facing charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman hostage and repeatedly beat her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Jonathan Riester with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and false imprisonment with violence on Jan. 9. He remains in jail with his bail set at $35,000.

Deputies first learned of allegations of domestic abuse late last year.

On Dec. 18, a woman flagged down a motorist on Highway 168 near Shaver Lake. She said she was in danger and asked the driver to take her somewhere safe.

The motorist dropped the woman off at a business in Shaver lake where an employee noticed her injuries and called law enforcement.

After a deputy arrived, the woman said she was staying in a travel trailer with Riester, but fearing for her life, she escaped.

At the time, the woman refused to describe the assault. Following treatment at a hospital, the county helped the woman secure services.

During a subsequent interview, the woman said that for several years Riester controlled every aspect of her life, held her captive and continuously beat her, according to deputies.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Riester to contact Detective Markus Silva at (559) 600-8225 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. Those with information will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

