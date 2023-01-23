Plans to evacuate residents trapped between Highway 1 landslides

January 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Caltrans will lead convoys of vehicles this week evacuating residents trapped in areas impacted by landslides that closed a stretch of Highway 1 from Big Sur in Monterey County to northern San Luis Obispo County.

Authorities closed Highway 1 between Paul’s Slide in Big Sur and a location south of Ragged Point called Polar Star. Landslides damaged parts of the highway at Paul’s Slide and Polar Star, as well as by Mill Creek in Monterey County. Currently, no safe access exists through Paul’s Slide, Mill Creek and Polar Star.

But, Caltrans will lead convoys of impacted residents by the Highway 1 closure north of the Paul’s Slide interior locked gate to the north of the outer closure. The convoys will travel on Tuesday and Friday at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Residents between Paul’s Slide and Mill Creek can use Nacimiento Fergusson Road on an emergency basis.

Local and state officials are developing a plan to ensure that they meet the basic needs for all residents in the impacted areas.

“Our concern is that this is going to be a prolonged closure and our top priority is making sure people have access to essential services,” said Tracy Molfino, interim manager of the Monterey Department of Emergency Management.

