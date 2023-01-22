SLO County supervisors seeking more than 20% pay increase

January 22, 2023

BY KAREN VELIE

Less than a year after refusing to give union represented staffers raises of more than 3% a year, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is set to raise their own salaries by 20.8% on Tuesday in an attempt to stay on track with other unrepresented employees, according to the board’s agenda.

During a time two county supervisors — Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill — were having undisclosed romantic relationships with their legislative aides, they pushed to raise their assistants’ salaries. Now, the county is seeking to raise the supervisors’ pay in order to insure a 25% difference in salaries between supervisors and aides.

Effective April 16, 2023: increase the annual salary from $90,417.60 to $103,979.20

Effective June 25, 2023: increase the annual salary from $103,979.20 to $106,597.20

Effective June 23, 2024: increase the annual salary from $106,597.20 to $109,241.60

“Subsequent to June 23, 2024, members of the Board of Supervisors shall receive the same percentage increase to their annual salary that is applied to the annual salary of the legislative assistant classification,” according to county documents. “This increase shall also be applied at the same time the increase is applied to the legislative assistant classification.”

After battling against giving line-level staffers raises of more than 3% a year, in June 2022 the SLO County Board of Supervisors approved raises of up to 23% for county administrators and management staff.

The approved raises for the county’s 2,400 employees represented by unions was slated to cost the county $4,620,091 in 2022 and $5,253,091 in 2023. During the same time, the board voted to increase pay for the county’s 500 administrators, officials and management staffers at an estimated cost of $5,199,000 in 2022 and $9,796,000 in 2023.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on increasing their salaries and benefits on Jan. 24.

