SLO County’s drought designation remains, despite drenching

January 5, 2023

BY KAREN VELIE

Even though storms have pushed rainfall totals well above average for the first week of January, San Luis Obispo County continues with drought conditions ranging from moderate to extreme, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

During the past 24 hours, the latest storm brought between .82 of an inch in Oceano to 3.94 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31. Rainfall totals at Rocky Butte have already exceeded yearly averages, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports. Rain totals have averaged more than 150% of normal across central California, according to the monitor.

Even so, SLO County remains with drought conditions ranging from moderate to extreme, according to the monitor.

Despite the heavy rains, two area reservoirs remain below the 60% capacity expected at this time of year.

Current SLO County and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 79.2%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 38%, SLO County

Lopez Lake at 25.5%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 72.85%, SLO County

Oroville Dam 39%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 23%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 62%, Mariposa County

Shasta Dam at 34%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 36%, Merced County

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 5, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 12.72 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 10.91 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 17.97 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 14.13 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 9.58 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 11.01 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Rocky Butte – 39.12 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 11.25 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 13.27 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 16.32 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 7.64 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 12.29 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

