Storm leaves one person dead, five-year-old missing in SLO County

January 9, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A woman is dead and a five-year-old boy is missing as flood waters endanger drivers and pedestrians in San Luis Obispo County.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a woman was driving through the San Marcos Creek creek bed outside of San Miguel with her five-year-old boy. Her vehicle became stuck in the creek bed and she called for help.

A good Samaritan was helping the woman from the car when the flood waters swept her 5-year-old child away. After about seven hours, first responders called off the search with plans to resume a retrieval effort when it is safe.

Later in the day, floodwaters overtook a vehicle in Avila Beach, taking the life of the female driver. She was traveling on Avila Beach Drive when flood waters overtook her vehicle. She attempted to roll down her electric window, but it was not working, a witness said.

In Morro Bay, flood waters overtook a woman’s car as she drove on South Bay Boulevard. Two men came to her rescue, and helped her from the vehicle.

Loading...