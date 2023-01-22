Gas prices creeping up, find the lowest prices in SLO County

January 22, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Increase gas demand nationally has led to rising costs. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased two cents during the past week to $4.84, according to figures from AAA.

“Despite the messy West Coast weather, a mild winter elsewhere in the nation may have led to more drivers getting behind the wheel,” according to AAA. “If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the weekend.”

While prices in California increased slightly, the United States saw a larger increase in costs. The average price of gas in California rose two cents during the past week to $4.44 a gallon. The national average gas price increased 14 cents to $3.41 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the fourth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.71.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.45 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.47 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $4.48 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.49 Mobil – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.49 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.49

