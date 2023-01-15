Gas prices fall again, find the lowest prices in SLO County

January 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The spike in gas prices during the holidays appears to have ended, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped five cent during the past week to $4.82, according to figures from AAA.

While prices in SLO County dropped, most of California and the United States saw an increase in costs. The average price of gas in California jumped 14 cents during the past week to $4.42 a gallon.

The national average gas price increased 20 cents to $3.30 a gallon during the past week.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But it is likely that the national average prices we saw heading in to Christmas may have been the lows for this winter.”

SLO County currently has the fourth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.83.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.45 Sinclair – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.45 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.47 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.47 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $4.48 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.49 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.49

