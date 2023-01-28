Missing 5-year-old child’s family seeking the public’s help

January 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

With the number of official searchers dropping, the family of missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan is asking for the public’s help.

Last weekend, nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California searched the Salinas River area for the missing boy. After pausing the search, approximately 20 members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office began searching the Salinas River area north of the River Road bridge today.

Kyle Doan’s aunt, Chantel Paschal, posted a plea on Facebook asking members of the public to help search for her nephew.

“We have personally been out searching non-stop: multiple family members flying in and out to aid in search areas that the official teams are not,” Paschal posted. “Let me pose the question, if it were your child, what would you do? Would you not plead with others to help you find your baby?

“While we do not want to hinder the official search in any way, we do want to cover areas that are not being covered.” Paschal added. “If any private entities or non-profit agencies would be willing to aid in the official search, please contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.”

