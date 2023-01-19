Paso Robles woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers on Monday arrested a woman whom they allegedly caught selling drugs out of a home with a child inside it.

During a probation search of a home in the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Road, officers found a large amount of narcotics. The drugs seized including 25 grams of fentanyl and 26 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police also found a 12-year-old child in the home. San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services took custody of the child.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Samantha Davidson and booked her in SLO County Jail on felony charges of sale of illegal drugs and child endangerment. Davidson remains in custody with her bail set at $100,000.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

