Police searching for missing Grover Beach woman
January 2, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Grover Beach police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman.
Terri Lee Rodman, 65, went missing from the Grover Beach area on Friday, police said. She was last seen driving a 2015 Infiniti with the license plate number 8NOA725.
Investigators are asking anyone who sees Rodman to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.
