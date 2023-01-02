Police searching for missing Grover Beach woman

January 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Terri Lee Rodman, 65, went missing from the Grover Beach area on Friday, police said. She was last seen driving a 2015 Infiniti with the license plate number 8NOA725.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Rodman to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.

Loading...