Teen shoots juvenile following nasty breakup

January 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero police arrested a teenager suspected of threatening his former girlfriend and then shooting a male juvenile outside the former girlfriend’s home early Saturday morning, police said.

At 3:28 a.m. on New Years Day, a female juvenile reporting her ex was sending her threatening messages. Officers then responded to the 9100 block of Las Lomas Avenue, the female’s home, and made an unsuccessful attempt to locate the suspect.

While officers were searching the area, they heard a number of shots being fired but were unable to determine if a shooting had occurred. Two male juveniles were seen fleeing the area.

After officers established a perimeter, one of the juvenile suspects surrendered. It was the teenager who had been sending the threatening messages earlier in the evening.

At approxamtly the same time, another male juvenile arrived at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen told officers he was sitting in a vehicle near the home on Las Lomas Avenue when the shooter opened fire on him. The teen was later released from the hospital and the firearm was recovered.

Officers arrested the teen and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall on an attempted homicide charge.

