Find dining and other specials and deals in SLO County

February 17, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During February, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $60 per person.

1rst course

Persimmon and endive salad with candied walnuts, feta and blood orange dressing

2nd course, duo entree plate



Pouched salmon with roasted baby carrots, caper aioli, fennel and cucumber salsa

Pan seared filet with potatoes au gratin, pancetta, shaved Brussels and peppercorn sauce

3rd course

Strawberry tart with vanilla ice cream

Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita

Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5, a $10 discount, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Call (805) 365-7045 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.

Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach

Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during February, restaurant month, at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $170 for two people.

1rst course

Clam chowder with bacon, paprika oil and scallions

Deviled eggs with pimento, cream cheese, cheddar, paprika and cornichon chips

Bruschetta with pesto, tomato and balsamic drizzle

2nd course

Two 16 ounce Tomahawk steaks with seasoned smashed fingerling potatoes, and roasted tricolor carrots

3rd course

Acai and vanilla sorbet with a splash of black Cabernet

Call (805) 773-2511 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. Enjoy their February three-course menu for $65 per person, no substitutions.

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Chicken tortilla soup

Bruschetta

Tempura calamari

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Roasted duck breast

Chefs fish special

Filet Mignon

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Key Lime Pie

Berry Shortcake

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Attorney Stew Jenkins in San Luis Obispo

Receive $100 off the price of a new or updated Estate Plan with the Law Office of Stewart D. Jenkins, with the mention of CalCoastNews, when ordered in February. The plan includes your Will, Trust, Power of Attorney, and Health Care Designation. Gun Trusts, Pet Trusts and Prop 13 assessment Trusts available.

Call Stew Jenkins at (805) 541-5763.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Midstate Waste and North County Recycling, landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.

Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals, already at the best prices in the county.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with pork ribs at $1.99 a pound, boneless rump roast at $4.99 a pound, and grapes at $2.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

