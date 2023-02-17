SLO jury convicts man of sexually abusing two children

February 16, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMA

A San Luis Obispo jury has convicted a man of eight counts of sexual abuse for molesting two children.

Marco Antonio Navabarrera, 47, committed the crimes between 2015 and 2019, according to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office. Navabarrera is facing more than 100 years in prison.

At the conclusion of a four-day trial, jurors convicted Navabarrera of crimes including sexual penetration of a child under the age of 10, committing a lewd act on a child under 14, forcible lewd act on a child under 14 and lewd act on a child aged 14 or 15. The jury also found that Navabarrera committed lewd acts on multiple victims under the age of 14, a special allegation that comes with a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for each eligible offense.

Navabarrera’s crimes are punishable by a maximum sentence of 140 years to life in prison, plus three years and eight months, according to the district attorney’s office. His sentencing is scheduled for March 1.

“We are moved by the strength of these young survivors who reported what happened to them and then courageously testified in court,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement. “We encourage anyone of any age to report when they have been abused. We stand vigilant to protect our community through effective advocacy to hold predators like this accountable for their crimes of abuse.”

Loading...