Fire damages residential building in Oceano
February 27, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire damaged a multi-family residential structure in Oceano on Monday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported a fire at 1570 22nd Street, according to Cal Fire. All residents managed to evacuate before firefighters arrived, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and continue to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire and amount of damage is not yet known.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines