Snow blankets northern San Luis Obispo County, photos
February 23, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Temperatures plunged into the low 30s on Thursday morning, allowing snow to fall in the higher elevations and in much of northern San Luis Obispo County.
Snow falling in Santa Margarita
The Baby Seals Swim Academy in Atascadero
A horse on a farm off Highway 58
Snow falling at a farm off Highway 58
Snow blankets the ground near a pond in Creston
