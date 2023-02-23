Snow blankets northern San Luis Obispo County, photos

February 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Temperatures plunged into the low 30s on Thursday morning, allowing snow to fall in the higher elevations and in much of northern San Luis Obispo County.

Snow falling in Santa Margarita

The Baby Seals Swim Academy in Atascadero

A horse on a farm off Highway 58

Snow falling at a farm off Highway 58

Snow blankets the ground near a pond in Creston

