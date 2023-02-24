Missing persons alert for Arroyo Grande child and mother

February 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services has asked law enforcement to help them find a 20-year-old Arroyo Grande woman and her 3-year-old son.

Investigators are looking for Iryie Rea and her son Moziak Rea. Because the mother left with her child without the county’s permission, county staff was able to secure an arrest warrant.

Iryie Rea is described as an Hispanic who is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is associated with a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Impala with mismatched custom wheels. The vehicle also has front and rear damage. The vehicle was last seen in Santa Maria.

Moziak Rea is described as an Hispanic who is 37 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these missing persons to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

Loading...