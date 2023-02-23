California could close nine prisons

February 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A report released by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) argues the state could close up to nine of its 33 prisons, as well as eight yards within operating facilities. [Cal Matters]

In 2006, at its peak, California’s state prison inmate population totaled 165,000. Now, following a decade of sentencing reforms and pandemic-related releases, the state has a little more than 95,000 people incarcerated in its prisons.

Shortly after taking office, in 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he had a goal to close just one state prison. Since then, Newsom has effectively closed two prisons, and his administration has plans to shut down at least two more.

In 2021, California closed the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy. The California Correctional Center in Susanville is due to close in June, along with yards at six other prisons. Two more prisons, located in Blythe and California City, are scheduled to close by March 2025.

Even following those closures, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has the space to close five more entire prisons by 2027, according to the report by the LAO. CDCR currently operates 15,000 empty beds, and the total is expected to reach 20,000 by 2027.

Caitlin O’Neil, an LAO analyst and co-author of the report, wrote the goal should be for the state to avoid spending on major capital improvement projects at a prison, then decide to shut down the facility.

“Difficult decisions have to be made, but if we don’t make those decisions, the alternative is paying hundreds of millions for prison beds we don’t need to be paying for,” O’Neil said.

In San Luis Obispo County, most of the West Facility at the California Men’s Colony is scheduled to close by Dec. 2023. It is unclear when exactly the state will begin transferring inmates and closing housing units. The CDCR plans to lay off more than 300 workers as it closes portions of the Men’s Colony West Facility.

Loading...