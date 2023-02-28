Suspect arrested in rural Arroyo Grande fatal shooting

February 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Deputies arrested one person in relation to the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in rural Arroyo Grande late last year, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On Nov. 4, 2022, a group of people transported Alexander Montero Pille to the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital with a gunshot wound. Pille died at the hospital.

The witnesses described a road rage incident on Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane during which a physical fight ensued between the occupants of two vehicles. One of the occupants then shot Pille.

During their investigation, deputies determined the witnesses had fabricated the road rage story. The suspects involved in the deadly shooting had transported Pille to the hospital.

Deputies then arrested one of the suspects and booked them in the SLO County Jail. Officials are not releasing any additional information about the arrest at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw a newer dark grey lifted Toyota Tacoma with gold rims (in the photo) on the evening of Nov. 4 near the Lopez Lake area to contact detectives at (805) 781-4500.

