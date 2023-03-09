Atascadero High School principal resign
March 9, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Atascadero High School Principal Dan Andrus resigned abruptly earlier this month.
Formerly the principal of Morro Bay High School, Andrus took over as principal of Atascadero High in 2020. It is unclear why he resigned from the position.
The Atascadero Unified School District is currently searching for a new high school principal. The job comes with a base salary of $127,347 to $144,018, according to a job listing the district posted.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines