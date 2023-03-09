Atascadero High School principal resign

March 9, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero High School Principal Dan Andrus resigned abruptly earlier this month.

Formerly the principal of Morro Bay High School, Andrus took over as principal of Atascadero High in 2020. It is unclear why he resigned from the position.

The Atascadero Unified School District is currently searching for a new high school principal. The job comes with a base salary of $127,347 to $144,018, according to a job listing the district posted.

