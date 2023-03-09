SLO County issues evacuation warning for some Oceano residents
March 9, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the areas around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon.
The evacuation warning includes Oceano residents living:
South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
- All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Highway 1
North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
- All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and south of Beach St., and north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel west of 19th Street south of Ocean Street; and south of Pier Avenue and west of Highway 1.
Area around the Oceano Lagoon including:
- South of Pier Avenue to the ocean
- North and East of Strand Way and River Avenue
- East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Avenue
These residents need to be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation. If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will notify residents through wireless alerts, reverse telephone notifications and social media.
Detailed maps of the area under evacuation warning are available on ReadySLO.org.
