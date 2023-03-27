Front Page  »  

Helios Dayspring released from federal prison

March 27, 2023

Helios Dayspring

By KAREN VELIE

Federal officials released San Luis Obispo County marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring from federal prison last week and placed him in either home confinement or a halfway house, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Dayspring is currently serving a 22-month sentence for bribery and tax fraud. After just seven months in prison, Dayspring is scheduled for release on Jan. 27, 2024, under the First Step Act.

To combat the spread of Covid-19, the federal prison system is permitting inmates who have completed specific Bureau of Prison programs to earn early release and transfers to home confinement or halfway houses.

In 2016, CalCoastNews first reported allegations that former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill was asking marijuana business owners to pay bribes in return for favorable votes. For years, CalCoastNews exclusively reported about Dayspring’s alleged bribery, tax evasion, illegal cannabis sales and property fraud.

After his home was raided, Dayspring admitted to paying thousands of dollars in bribes to former-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis business interests. While under a federal investigation, Hill committed suicide.

Dayspring agreed to plead guilty to bribery and tax evasion, pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS and cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation, as part of a plea agreement.

﻿