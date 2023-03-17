Grover Beach residents arrested over drugs and guns

March 17, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a pair of Grover Beach residents on Thursday for firearms offenses and allegedly selling drugs out of a home near an elementary school.

The Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, less than 500 feet away from Grover Beach Elementary School. During the search of the residence, detectives seized 163 grams of methamphetamine and 158 grams of fentanyl, with a combined street value of approximately $6,700, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, detectives seized two Glock style ghost handguns, an UZI fully automatic machine gun and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Deputies arrested Brett William Douglass, 46, and Jacquelyn Sue Douglass, 56. Authorities booked Brett and Jacquelyn Douglass in SLO County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession for sale of a controlled substance and selling controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school.

Later, a judge approved an order for a bail increase. Both individuals remain in custody with their bail set at $250,000.

