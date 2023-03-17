Fire leads to arrest of wanted man in Santa Margarita

March 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE and RICHARD BASTIAN

Fire burned a home, a wanted man was arrested and another suspect escaped during an action-filled Friday morning in Santa Margarita.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on Encina Avenue. Along with firefighters, more than a dozen sheriff deputies, Atascadero police officers and CHP officers, four holding AR-15 rifles, crowded onto the street.

Before the fire started, Tulare County Law enforcement informed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office that two dangerous wanted men were possibly holed up in a home in Santa Margarita. The addresses of the fire and location of the suspects were on the same lot.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but stood down with the walls still spewing smoke while law enforcement moved in with guns drawn.

Deputies detained a woman and one of the wanted men, while the other suspect escaped down an alley. Dogs were brought in to assist with the search.

During their investigation, deputies deemed the scorched room off the garage a crime scene, closed off the area with crime scene tape and noted plans to secure several search warrants.

Photos by Richard Bastian:

Deputies watch while firefighters battle the blaze

A firefighter searching the site

Sheriff deputy and Atascadero police officer

Firefighter moves back in after law enforcement secures the scene

Smoke drifts from the home

Firefighters and law enforcement at the scene

Dogs arrive at the scene

Dogs search for the missing suspect

Atascadero officer and sheriff deputies

Deputies secure the scene with crime tape

