San Luis Obispo doubling fines on Saint Patrick’s Day

March 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is doubling fines for rowdy parties and alcohol offenses on the evening of Saint Patrick’s Day.

The city’s safety enhancement zone begins tonight at midnight and extends until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Fines are doubled for open container, peeing in public, noise violations and unruly gatherings.

The city has provided the following tips to avoid costly fines:

• Keep bottles, cans and cups of booze inside the bars and your house.

• Use a toilet, not the street. Portable restrooms will be available for use downtown.

• If celebrating at home, keep the music volume down and turn down the bass.

• Keep gatherings small. Inviting 500 people to your condo is not the best idea.

• Do not drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or use rideshare apps to get home safely.

