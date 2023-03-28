Gunman kills man at Lompoc mobile home park
March 28, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot and killed a man at a mobile home park in Lompoc Sunday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a shooting at the Del Norte Mobile Estates, located at 321 W. North Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a Hispanic man lying on the ground, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Responders pronounced the victim, Ivan Lopez Lopez, dead at the scene. Detectives arrived and took over the investigation.
Someone allegedly shot Lopez while he was working on his car, according to KSBY.
Police do not believe the shooting is gang related.
