Highway 41 in Atascadero remains closed, one more week

March 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Highway 41 remains closed in both directions from San Gabriel Road to Los Altos Road in Atascadero because of a landslide. Travelers can take Highway 46 or Highway 1 as alternate routes.

Mud, trees and power lines fell in the area during the atmospheric river storm on March 14. It is expected the road will reopen next weekend, weather permitting.

Crews have already removed an estimated 6,000 yards of dirt from the slide. A spider excavator has begun to cut a bench at the top of the slope to allow for slide removal from the top down.

Caltrans hired Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo to complete the $2.8 million emergency project.

