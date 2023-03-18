Highway 41 in Atascadero remains closed, one more week
March 18, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Highway 41 remains closed in both directions from San Gabriel Road to Los Altos Road in Atascadero because of a landslide. Travelers can take Highway 46 or Highway 1 as alternate routes.
Mud, trees and power lines fell in the area during the atmospheric river storm on March 14. It is expected the road will reopen next weekend, weather permitting.
Crews have already removed an estimated 6,000 yards of dirt from the slide. A spider excavator has begun to cut a bench at the top of the slope to allow for slide removal from the top down.
Caltrans hired Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo to complete the $2.8 million emergency project.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines