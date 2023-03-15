How much rain fell on SLO County during latest atmospheric river?
March 15, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Heavy rains and winds pummeled San Luis Obispo County during the latest atmospheric river with one area of the county recording more than 5 inches. Here is a look at how much rain fell in your area.
Arroyo Grande – 2.11
Atascadero – 1.42
Lopez Dam – 2.70
Los Osos – 2.49
Nipomo – 2.21
Oceano – 1.61
Paso Robles – 1.73
Rocky Butte – 5.6
San Luis Obispo – 3.08
San Simeon – 1.78
Santa Margarita – 2.09
Shandon – .68
Templeton – 1.8
Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 15, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 30.27 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 26.71 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 42.83 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 31.32 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 33.21 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 24.88 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 25.99 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 87.62 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 35 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 30.93 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 42.54 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon – 18.09 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 30.88 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
