How much rain fell on SLO County during latest atmospheric river?

March 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Heavy rains and winds pummeled San Luis Obispo County during the latest atmospheric river with one area of the county recording more than 5 inches. Here is a look at how much rain fell in your area.

Arroyo Grande – 2.11

Atascadero – 1.42

Lopez Dam – 2.70

Los Osos – 2.49

Nipomo – 2.21

Oceano – 1.61

Paso Robles – 1.73

Rocky Butte – 5.6

San Luis Obispo – 3.08

San Simeon – 1.78

Santa Margarita – 2.09

Shandon – .68

Templeton – 1.8

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 15, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 30.27 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 26.71 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 42.83 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 31.32 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 33.21 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 24.88 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 25.99 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 87.62 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 35 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 30.93 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 42.54 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 18.09 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 30.88 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

