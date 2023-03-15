Man killed in collision with wrong-way driver in Paso Robles

March 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A man was killed in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Tuesday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a driver in a black sedan was headed northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 101 when the sedan crashed into a white pickup truck near Wellsona Road. Emergency personnel worked on the driver of the truck, who died at the scene.

First responders transported two people to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to scanner traffic.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

