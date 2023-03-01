How much rain has fallen on SLO County? Here are the latest totals

March 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Rain, snow and heavy winds pounded San Luis Obispo County over the past five days with some areas of the county recording highest precipitation totals in decades.

For the next four days, local residents will have an opportunity to dry out before the next storm arrives on Sunday. With a stormy March in the forecast, here are the latest totals from SLO County.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 1, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 24.33 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 22.85 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 34.47 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 26.66 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 26.57 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 20.40 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Rocky Butte – 69.26 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 27.70 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 23.01 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 35.80 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 16.14 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 25.52 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

