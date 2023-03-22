Oceano man accused of having sex with a child
March 22, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested a 69-year-old Oceano man on Tuesday for alleged lewd acts with a child under 14 and for sexual penetration with a child under 10.
Late last month, detectives received a report of suspected child molestation. Investigators determined Larry Weiss had contact with the alleged female victim a week earlier at his home in Oceano.
Over the course of several weeks, detectives completed a comprehensive investigation which led to obtaining an arrest warrant.
Detectives arrested Weiss on Tuesday and booked him in the SLO County Jail on four counts of lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration of a victim under 10-years-old, with his bail set at $500,000.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or other potential victims to contact the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4500.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines