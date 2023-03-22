Oceano man accused of having sex with a child

March 22, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested a 69-year-old Oceano man on Tuesday for alleged lewd acts with a child under 14 and for sexual penetration with a child under 10.

Late last month, detectives received a report of suspected child molestation. Investigators determined Larry Weiss had contact with the alleged female victim a week earlier at his home in Oceano.

Over the course of several weeks, detectives completed a comprehensive investigation which led to obtaining an arrest warrant.

Detectives arrested Weiss on Tuesday and booked him in the SLO County Jail on four counts of lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration of a victim under 10-years-old, with his bail set at $500,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or other potential victims to contact the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4500.



